Joseph D. Turcotte

Jan. 9, 1981 — Sept. 26, 2019

BRANT LAKE — Joseph D. Turcotte, 38, of Brant Lake, died tragically in an automobile accident Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born on Jan. 9, 1981, in Albany. Joe was a graduate of North Warren Central School and Cornell University.

He was the devoted husband of Amy Turcotte, son of Thomas and Cynthia Turcotte, son-in-law of Bruce and Charlene Hiller, brother of Thomas and Jennifer Turcotte, Michael Turcotte, and uncle to Thomas Grant Turcotte.

Joe was passionate about his work as a proud partner and master craftsman at Gar Wood Custom Boats, with his brother, Thomas R. Turcotte II and other family members and employees. He was an active member of his local community. Joe enjoyed boating with his family and friends, four-wheeling, cooking for his wife, Packers games, snowmobiling, fishing and all else that life had to offer.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Frances DeMato, and aunt, Deborah DeMato.

Besides his wife, parents, in-laws and siblings, Joe is survived by his grandparents, Thomas and Frances Turcotte and Joseph DeMato; brother-in-law, Jason Hiller; his aunts and uncles, including James and Gloria DeMato, Roger and Sally Turcotte, Larry and Karen Turcotte, and Diane and Richard Thompson. Joe is also survived by many cousins, all of whom he considered brothers and sisters, including Larry, Greg, Sarah, Roger and Lee Turcotte; Jennifer Kelly; Kathleen Andrews and Anthony DeMato. Joe was loved by countless friends too numerous to list.

Friends may call on Joe’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct 3, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, Church St. and Riverside Dr., Chestertown.

He will be loved forever and profoundly missed.

