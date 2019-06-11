February 17, 1941 — June 3, 2019
MOREAU — Joseph Clement Haydel, 78, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Feb. 17, 1941 in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was the son of the late, Robert R. Haydel Sr. and Stella (Colin) Haydel.
Joe was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls for many years. Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council, 11160 Rev. Robert A. Nugent Council. Joe worked as a Ranger and Park Supervisor at New York Moreau Lake State Park and retired after 35 years of service in 2002.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, cookouts, dining outs, politics and especially spending time with his friends and family. Joe loved going back down to New Orleans to see his awesome family.
Joe and Mary Ann were married on Oct. 12, 1985.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by first wife, Eunice, mother of his children; grandson, André Leroux Jr.; sisters, Adelaide Jacobs and Wanda Joyce; his brother, Glenn Haydel; and his daughter-in-law, Wanda Haydel.
Left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Mary Ann; his children, Keith (Dionne), Gavin, Tracey and Shannon Haydel, all of Gretna, New Orleans, Louisiana; his stepchildren, René (Beth), André (Michele) and Lisette Leroux; his brothers, Robert “Reynold” Haydel Jr. (Blanche) and Emmett Haydel; his sister, Joanne Haydel; grandchildren, Gavin Jr., Keith Jr., Keion, Ryan, Sydnie, Joshua, Justin, Nicole, Thomas, Joey and Veronica; great-grandchildren, Keith III, Anya, Ryan Jr., Kodi, Khol and Traci; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following the calling hour at the church, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor officiating.
Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Joe’s memory can be made to St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. To view Joe’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
