April 9, 1950—Dec. 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Joseph Clarence Miner, 71, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 9, 1950, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Clarence Joseph and Saloma (Lapoint) Miner.

On Dec. 15, 1972, Joseph married Janice Rabine. They spent 38 years together until her passing in December of 2010. Joseph served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Joseph was a member of the VFW Post 6196.

He enjoyed eating at Steve’s Place, looking for four leaf clovers, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Julie Goodale and significant other, Joseph Giordano, Jolene Tirado and husband, Paul, Janice Miner and her significant other, Tammey Morelli; his sons, William Miner and his wife, Shannon, Joseph Miner and his wife, Michelle; his companion, Rose Beadle; a special granddaughter and caregiver, Elisa Melendez and her significant other, Brianna Ladd; his grandchildren, Joshua Melendez, Steven Miner, Ashley Miner, Cheyenne and Scott Beadle; his great-grandchildren, Lilly Miner and Amariah Melendez; his sisters, Lisa Tracey and Cathy Bartholomew; his sister-in-law, Marjorie Hayes and husband, Paul; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A funeral service will be conducted following calling hour at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Joseph’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To view Joseph’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.