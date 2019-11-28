{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Cecil Langworthy
J. Scott Langworthy

Feb. 26, 1937 — Nov. 18, 2019

WINDHAM, Maine — Joseph Cecil Langworthy, 82, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham, Maine.

Joe was born on Feb. 26, 1937, in Argyle. He was the son of Joseph and Anna (Durkee) Langworthy.

While in high school, he excelled at baseball and basketball. Joe attended Plattsburgh State, and was on the undefeated championship basketball team of 1955-56.

On July 9, 1961, Joe married Judith V. Funicelle at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hudson Falls. She was the daughter of Louis and Ruth (McCarthy) Funicelle of Queensbury.

Joe was employed for over 20 years at NIBCO in South Glens Falls, and then he worked for Metropolitan Insurance, and lastly, he was in sales and delivery for a local Auto Parts store.

In the fall of 2000, Joe and Judy retired to Rockport, Massachusetts, living their final years there together. After his wife passed away, he moved to Gray, Maine to live with his son, Edmund.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Judy, and son, Christopher, both in 2015; his sisters, Ruth Potts, Olive Langworthy, and Frances Dessaint; and brother, Bernard Langworthy.

Joe is survived by sons, J. Scott and Holly (Martindale) Langworthy of Queensbury, Edmund P. and Dawn (Fischer) Langworthy, of Gray, Maine; his grandchildren, Cristin M. Langworthy of Providence, Rhode Island, Joseph G. Langworthy of Idaho, Hunter Langworthy of Swanzey, New Hampshire, and Ian Langworthy of Gray, Maine; his sister, Betty Fowler of Argyle; and brother, Roger Langworthy of Glens Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

Per Joe’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and no services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the spring, in Argyle.

