Joseph C. Loffredo

June 5, 1932—March 3, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Joseph C. Loffredo, 89, of Lake George and Niskayuna, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Pines of Glens Falls. Born on June 5, 1932 in Schenectady he was the oldest son of the late Carmine J. Loffredo and Lucie (Cerasuola) Loffredo.

Joseph was a faithful communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. He was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady, Union College where he played baseball, and Albany Medical College. He completed his residency in pediatrics at Albany Medical Center.

Joe spent two years at 60th Station Army Hospital in Chinon, France. At this time, he and his wife Eileen enjoyed visiting special places in Europe. Upon returning from France in 1963 he and his wife settled in Schenectady.

Joe and his brother Dr. Albert Loffredo practiced pediatrics for thirty-two years. During this time Joe became Chief of Pediatrics at Ellis Hospital. In the years that followed Joe and Eileen retired to Lake George and spent the winter months in Florida.

Joe was an avid sports fan and spent many summer evenings watching his favorite baseball team the New York Yankees. Joe also enjoyed thoroughbred racing, fishing in Lake George, and gardening. What he held closest to his heart were times spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, his son Stephen, and his nephew Tony Cunningham predeceased him along with brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Marianne Cunningham. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Eileen McPhillips who he married Oct. 3,1959 at St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls NY; daughter Laura and her husband Edward Murphy; he is also survived by two granddaughters: Erica and her husband Jared Richael, and Alysha Brunelle; and two step-granddaughters: Morgan and her husband Anthony Catacchio and Brittany Murphy; four great-grandchildren: Tanner Richael, and Callan, Finely, and Alden Catacchio; four brothers: Dr. Albert Loffredo and his wife Catherine, Carmen Loffredo and his wife Theresa, Dr. Barry Loffredo and his wife Cristine, Dr. Ronald Loffredo; his sister Lucia Broderick and her husband John; also survived by brother-in-law Thomas Walker; and sister-in-law Geraldine Walker.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Lake George, NY. Family and friends may call Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Entombment will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the North Country Ministry, PO Box 111, North Creek, NY 12853. For those who wish online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.