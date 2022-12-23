Oct. 14, 1931—Dec. 17, 2022

COSSAYUNA — Joseph C. Bravata, 91, of Cossayuna, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Our Dad was an avid hunter from as far back as we can remember. Hunting season always entailed at least a three-day trip to hunting camp in the Catskills. But he rarely ever came back with a deer! It finally dawned on us he spent most of his time during these excursions drinking scotch with his hunting buddies!

Our Dad built and owned several businesses. His first was in demolition and rubbish removal. He had a bunch of dump trucks and a collection of dozers. He loved riding on his bulldozer at the job sites.

Our Dad was a very hard worker! There was no one who possessed his level of endurance. He often said, “I don’t quit until the job is done.” Others on the project would go home. He kept going! He always left the job site beautifully landscaped!

Dad was the original Long Island “Godfather.” But, not really, even though he owned a garbage company for many years. He did have to rub elbows with some tough characters, though! But he did this with aplomb! Dad had great people skills. He made friends easily. Dad was the epitome of “chill” and a happy guy. He rarely got angry. But, when he did, watch out!

Then our dear old Dad, as we sometimes referred to him, decided to build a campground in the Adirondacks. He didn’t know much about how to tackle such a project but he just figured it out! He hitched his trusty bulldozer and trailer to his new Ford dump truck and traveled upstate to his acreage on Schroon River. Well, he got the job done, as always. He took pride in creating 70 campsites, always careful not to remove one more tree or bush than needed. Dad was an environmentalist. He respected nature and appreciated its grandeur.

All Dad’s business ventures were successful. He had some setbacks but his will and determination to succeed always prevailed.

Dad especially enjoyed the last 25 years of his life. He retired on Cossayuna Lake with his lovely wife Nina. He built a wonderful log home there on prime parcels of lakefront.

Dad was a gregarious man who loved people. He had the gift of gab and was about as charming as they come. He loved to entertain large groups of friends in his log home. Entering Dad’s home was like walking into a museum. Lots of interesting, lovely furnishings, hand selected by himself and Nina. Everyone was welcome for dinner and cocktails. He was a great host!

Dad had an amazing group of friends at the Lake. They would often sing his praises to his children. His neighbors loved Dad. He loved them. For a time, he was considered the unofficial Mayor of Cossayuna.

Dad adored each one of us as we did him. We kids would joke among ourselves that Dad often spoke in parables. Wisdom about life was his specialty. He gave great advice. Dad learned from his mistakes and passed on essential life lessons. It was important to him to leave a proud legacy for his children and grandchildren. He did that! We believe he is now happy in a heavenly place. God bless you Dad!

Predeceased by wives: Angela D. Buonaiuto and most recently Anna ‘Nina’ Esposito.

Beloved father of: Russell, Karen Offerman, Joseph, Jr. (Barbara Pecor), Lois Bink (Michael), Kenneth Bravata, Jo-Anne Bravata Sydney (Dana), Jay Ann Tropin (Mitch), Ginny Rudtner and Vincent LoPresti.

Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Dearly loved brother of his sister, Frances Behrendt; and his brother, Dominic Bravata.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.