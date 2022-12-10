Jan. 11, 1940—Dec. 8, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Joseph Burton Groome, age 82, resident of Fort Edward, NY, passed away after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Dec. 8, 2022.

He was the husband of Donna J Groome. They shared 13 years of marriage together.

Born in Fort Edward, NY, on Jan. 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph and Blanche (Fischer) Groom.

Joseph graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1958 and worked at General Electric in Fort Edward, NY for 40+ years before retiring.

He enjoyed his yearly trips to York, ME, his favorite place being the Nubble Lighthouse. He also enjoyed rides on his Harley Davidson, driving his classic Monte Carlo and playing with his favorite cat Gizmo. He spent his Friday nights and Saturdays at the stock car races with his friend Doug Dow. Spending time with his grandchildren was something that he cherished dearly.

Joe will be remembered for his kindness, always helping others, his sweet tooth, and love for classic cars.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by the mother of his children, Louise A. Groome, his son, Peter E. Groome, and his grandson, Robert Groome.

He is survived by his wife, Donna J. Groome; his children: Stacey Groome, Russell “Buzzy” (Kristy) Groome, Joseph (Connie) Groome; daughter-in-law, Peggy Groome; his stepson, Michael (Danielle) Shaw; stepdaughter, Gina (Steve) Slaby; his grandchildren: Cory (Emily) Groome, Nicholas Groome, Hayley (Casey) Knowlton, Alexandra Sanders Groome, Henry (Rebecca) Norton, Gavin Shaw, Gianna “Rosey” Shaw; and his great-grandchildren: Kayden, Rory, Briella, Madelyn, Wyatt, Kyle, Tyler, and Ethan. His siblings: Sandra Eastman, Caroline Cheeney, and William Groom.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, a short remembrance will be celebrated.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to “Charlie” Amanda, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for her care and compassion to Joe.

To honor Joseph’s memory donations can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.