Feb. 27, 1959—June 17, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Joseph Anthony Young, 62, of Cambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his residence.

Born February 27, 1959 in Bennington, VT, he was the son of the late Frederick Isaiah and Lorraine (Gauthier) Young.

Joe was educated at Mt. Anthony Union High School in Bennington. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for two years. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he enrolled in the welding program at Technical Career Institute in Windsor, CT earning his certification as a welder.

Joe had worked alongside his father logging. He then worked at Bennington Iron Works and was also a self-employed carpenter for many years.

Joe was of the Catholic faith. In his younger years, he was an active member of Ducks Unlimited and was a member of the National Rifle Association, and a member of the North American Hunting Club. Joe loved hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and making camp fires along the brook behind his home. Joe also enjoyed target shooting, making furniture, gardening and reading. He loved listening to music, especially the Beatles and the Eagles. Joe just recently began listening to Sturgill Simpson. Above everything, he loved spending time with his family and friends.