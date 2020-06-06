Jan. 8, 1931 — June 2, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Joseph Adrian Whalen, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Born Jan. 8, 1931, in Whitehall, he was the son of Thomas and Sarah (LaFrance) Whalen.
In 1950, Joe joined the U.S. Army and served until 1953 when he was honorably discharged.
Joe married Betty Jane Branch, and they spent 65 wonderful years together.
For many years, he was an active member of Lake George American Legion Post No. 374, where he served as Past Commander, as well as Past Commander for Warren County American Legion. Joe was also an active member in the B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 81, where he was their Past Treasurer. Joe was also an original member of the honor guard for Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers Donald, Douglas, and Alton Whalen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Whalen; his nieces and nephews, Linda (Able) Alimo (St. Petersburg, Florida), Bruce (Dena) Douglas (West Hills, California), Sharron Whalen (Menton, Alabama), and B. Joseph (Theresa) Whalen (Menton, Alabama); and close friends, John Sheets (Queensbury), William Doster (Lake George), and Dan Colon (Queensbury).
A private graveside ceremony with military honors will take place at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Warren Co. nurses and High Peaks Hospice.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
