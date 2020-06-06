× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Jan. 8, 1931 — June 2, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Joseph Adrian Whalen, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side.

Born Jan. 8, 1931, in Whitehall, he was the son of Thomas and Sarah (LaFrance) Whalen.

In 1950, Joe joined the U.S. Army and served until 1953 when he was honorably discharged.

Joe married Betty Jane Branch, and they spent 65 wonderful years together.

For many years, he was an active member of Lake George American Legion Post No. 374, where he served as Past Commander, as well as Past Commander for Warren County American Legion. Joe was also an active member in the B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 81, where he was their Past Treasurer. Joe was also an original member of the honor guard for Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers Donald, Douglas, and Alton Whalen.