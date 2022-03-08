Jan. 4, 1937—March 4, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Joseph A. “Joe” Alway, 85, a longtime resident of Lake George and Hudson Falls, died on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a short illness. Joe is at peace, being reunited with the love of his life, Arlene Alway.

Born on January 4, 1937 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Alway.

Following his graduation from high school, Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

He worked at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls for many years, where he made many wonderful friends.

Joe was a proud member of the Lake George American Legion Post #374 for over 40 years.

He had quick sense of humor that could light up a room. It was always fun to be around Joe with his jokes and sharing a cocktail or two with the family, while smoking a cigarette. In his quiet moments, he enjoyed working on New York Post puzzle. Joe never missed a day without his puzzles.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George Alway.

Survivors included his children: Regina Jabot of Hudson Falls, Johnny Alway and Joseph Alway, both of Long Island; his grandson, Norman Himes of Hudson Falls; and many other grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be no public services.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lake George American Legion Post 374, 3932 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

