Oct. 22, 1930—June 8, 2023

Joseph A. Corsall, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility in Crystal River, FL.

Born Oct. 22, 1930, in Fort Edward, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Massaro) Corsall.

Joe grew up in Fort Edward and attended Fort Edward High School.

Joe proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from Scott Paper having worked as the Cut-Rite manager for many years.

He enjoyed gardening, cooking, year-round fishing and “fixing” things even if it wasn’t broken. Joe loved to entertain family and friends at his camps on Hadlock Pond- 4th of July BBQs were the best! When relaxing you could find him in his recliner watching reruns of “Gunsmoke.”

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his first wife, Betty (Nassaviera); sisters: Carmel Parisi and Katherine Clear; brothers-in-law: Dominick Parisi and James Clear Sr.; nephews: Stephen Barber and James Clear Jr.

Joe is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elaine (Wilson); stepchildren: Patty Valley, Paul Wilson, Peter Wilson, Pam Seaburg and Ellen Dingess; their spouses; grandchildren,; great-grandchildren; his sister, Genevieve (Connie) and her husband Raymond Barber; and several nieces and nephews.

At Joe’s request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A graveside service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward with Rev. Desmond Rossi officiating.

Memorial donations in Joe’s memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice.