Feb. 4, 1988—Aug. 4, 2023

WANCHESE, NC — Jordan Robert Fish entered eternal rest on Aug. 4, 2023 at the age of 35 with his mom and dad by his side. Jordan graduated Wake Forest Roseville High School and attended Wake Technical Community College. Jordan was recently employed at Bayliss Boatworks, in Wanchese, NC. Jordan completed programs at Dare Challenge with Dustin Daniels and Doug Henriott. Jordan’s love for the ocean and fishing kept him in the family community of Wanchese, NC with his roommate Scott Kelnhofer. Jordan’s favorite pastimes were cooking, fishing trips with Eric Jackson and family trips to the OBX.

Jordan is preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Ursula Fish, Hudson Falls, NY. Cleo and Debbie Dennis, Durham, NC. and his cousin Nathan Varney of Moreau, NY.

Those left to cherish Jordan are his parents Renee’ Backus-Dennis (Brian) of Creedmoor, NC and Fred Fish (Sheila) of Hudson Falls, NY. His grandparents Robert and Sandra Backus of Gansevoort, NY. His sister Kelly Usher (Chad) and his nieces and nephew Hayes, Charlee, and Haddie Usher of Mt. Airy, GA. His Aunt Michelle (Mike) Backus-Varney of Moreau, NY; Uncle Steve (Julie) Backus of Queensbury, NY; and Uncle Chris (Jill) Backus of Wake Forest, NC; cousins: Travis (Erica) Varney, Mike (Isabelle) Backus, Matt (Leslie) Backus, Abigail Memoli, Alexa (Thomas) Cross, Olivia (Gerald) Boyle, Logan and Cody Backus and Kristen (Paul) Schram.

A celebration of life and fellowship will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wanchese Assembly of God 4226 Mill Landing Road, Wanchese, NC 27981, 1-3 p.m. The family would like to thank the Drs. and Nurses at Sentera Hospital Trauma Unit for their care and compassion for Jordan.

Jordan’s parents would like any donations to be made in Jordan’s name to The Doorways facility. www.thedoorways.org 612 East Marshall Street Richmond, VA 23219