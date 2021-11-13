Jonathan T. Hart

April 21, 1973 - Nov. 7, 2021

NORTH CREEK — Jonathan T. Hart, 48, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Glens Falls on April 21, 1973, he was the son of the late Robert E. Hart and Linda C. (Stanton) Hart of Pottersville.

Jonathan was the proprietor of Hart's Small Time Excavating for many years. He was also employed during the winter as a wingman for the Town of Chester Highway Dept. He also ran A & J Bait Shop in Pottersville. He was formerly employed at Wakonda Family Campground, Terry Perkins Concrete, and John Howe Logging.

Jonathan was also a hobby farmer raising animals, gardening and maple syrup. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing, hunting and trapping. He was a retired member of the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department serving as a First Responder, FAST Team and Lieutenant. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and friend.

Other than his father, Jonathan is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Richard and Janet Stanton, and paternal grandparents, Melvin and Mary Hart, one niece, Kara Moore, along with his father and mother-in-law, Ruben and Yvonne Monroe.

Jonathan is survived by his wife of 23 years Kimberly (Monroe) Hart, whom he married September 12, 1998 of North Creek; his mother Linda C. (Stanton) Hart of Pottersville; one son Jonathan C. Hart-Orlando his husband Dylan Orlando-Hart of North Creek; one daughter Keira Hart of North Creek; four brothers: Robert E. (Coleen) Hart, Jr. of Pottersville, Chris (Peggy) Hart of Schroon Lake, Adam (Gwen) Hart of Schroon Lake, one foster brother Leon Ramsey of Glens Falls; one sister Shirley Finch of Pottersville; his best friend Joseph (Emma) Rogers of Highland Falls, NY; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; many close friends.

At Jonathan's request there are no calling hours. A Celebration of his Life will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Green Mansions Club House, open house from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Potluck style, you may purchase a beverage available at the bar.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.