Aug. 29, 1991—May 9, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Jonathan S. Hendrix, 30, passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2022. Born in San Diego, CA, on August 29, 1991, he was the son of Aaron J. Hendrix and Mary Beth (LaPoint) Mantia.

Jonathan was a hardworking employee at the Target Distribution Center located in Wilton, NY. Jonathan had one child, Christian James Hendrix, fondly referred to as “CJ”. Jonathan and CJ’s loving mom Kelly Ann Coleman put all of their heart into loving CJ. Jon loved reading to CJ, playing outdoors with him and seeing CJ run to him when he arrived home from work.

Jonathan loved playing basketball with his brother Danny and cards with his brother Cam. Jonathan enjoyed fishing and gardening. At age 14, Jonathan read his grandmother Nancy Mantia’s eulogy at Corpus Christi Church. A big sports fan, Jonathan loved the Yankees, Lakers, Packers and Duke basketball.

Jonathan had a strong bond with his mother, Mary Beth, and through the bond she never gave up on him. Ken, Jonathan’s stepfather, never referred to him as his step-son; he was his son and would often respond to Jonathan’s friends calling him Mr. Hendrix.

Jonathan will be deeply missed by more people than he even knows.

Jonathan is predeceased by: grandparents, Lynda and Aaron (Mac) Hendrix; and grandparents, Nancy and Charles Mantia

Jonathan is survived by: his son, Christian James Hendrix “CJ”; mother, Mary Beth Mantia; father, Aaron J. Hendrix; and step-father, Ken Mantia; brothers: Cameron Hendrix, and Danny Mantia; grandparents: Dave and Theresa LaPoint; aunts: Jessica Dixon (Ron) and Francine Buser (Rick); uncles: Steve Mantia, Eric Mantia, David LaPoint, John LaPoint (Araceli), Bryan Hendrix (Bridget) and Shane Hendrix and CJ’s loving mother Kelly Ann Coleman. He is also survived by several cousins, great aunts and great uncles.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a college fund for his son CJ through the NY State 529 Plan. To contribute to this fund please write a check to Ken Mantia at 116 Kaydeross Park Rd Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.