July 23, 1990 - Nov. 19, 2022

FORT ANN — Jonathan Richard Lincoln-Lynch, 32, of Fort Ann, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Born July 23, 1990, in Glens Falls, he was the son of John (Cheryl) Lincoln-Lynch and Paula (Augustus) Stevens.

Jonathan's heart was big and he lived life on his own terms.

He had a heart of gold and family meant the world to him. He loved to make others smile and laugh, especially with his singing and dancing. Jonathan's favorite song was "Brand New Man" by Brooks & Dunn. Any event or get-together, he was always the life of the party.

Jonathan loved his children: Jonathan, Adyson and Jordan, more than anything. He yearned to see and be with them whenever he could. He was so proud of them and the beautiful individuals they are growing up to be.

Jonathan had a passion for carpentry, a trait his father passed on to him. He loved an adventure, whether that was riding motorcycles or four-wheelers.

Jonathan was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard J. Wagner, Jr., and his grandmother, Judy L. Lynch.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, John and Cheryl Lincoln-Lynch and Paula and Augustus Stevens; his sisters: Jeniffer (David) Fiorillo, Michaela Lincoln-Lynch; his stepsister, Amber Dugan; his stepbrothers: Gussy, Josh and John; his daughter, Adyson Lincoln-Lynch; his sons: Jonathan Lincoln-Lynch and Jordan Nash; his grandmother, Sharron Wagner; his grandfather, Michael Lynch; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George Street, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

A Celebration of Life will be held next summer to celebrate Jonathan's life and the joy and love he brought to us all.