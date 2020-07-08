Jonathan P. Muhl

June 24, 1959 — July 4, 2020

STONY CREEK — Jonathan P. Muhl, 61, of Lanphear Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at his home.

Born on June 24, 1959 in Queens, NY he was the son of Thomas Muhl and Geraldine (Hiller) Montemorra. At the age of 10, Jon and his family moved to Pine Plains. He was a graduate of Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains, NY. He later moved to Ancram, NY and settled in Stony Creek in 2002.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976 – 1984. He attained the rank of Lance Corporal prior to his honorable discharge.

He married Debra Killawee on November 8, 1985 in Millerton, NY.

Jon was a flooring installer and operated JPM Flooring in Stony Creek.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, model building, and was an accomplished competition marksman.