June 24, 1959 — July 4, 2020

STONY CREEK — Jonathan P. Muhl, 61, of Lanphear Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at his home.

Born on June 24, 1959 in Queens, NY he was the son of Thomas Muhl and Geraldine (Hiller) Montemorra. At the age of 10, Jon and his family moved to Pine Plains. He was a graduate of Stissing Mountain High School in Pine Plains, NY. He later moved to Ancram, NY and settled in Stony Creek in 2002.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976 – 1984. He attained the rank of Lance Corporal prior to his honorable discharge.

He married Debra Killawee on November 8, 1985 in Millerton, NY.

Jon was a flooring installer and operated JPM Flooring in Stony Creek.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, model building, and was an accomplished competition marksman.

He was a life member of the Marine Corps League Memorial Detachment No. 2, Glens Falls and has served as commandant as well as the rifle and pistol team captain and participated in the League's Toys for Girls and Boys. He was also a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862, Lake Luzerne and the Lake George American Legion Post 374, the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club, a life member of the NRA, life member of the 1st Marine Recon Battalion Association, and member and past president of the Stony Creek Rod and Gun Club.

Jon was predeceased by a son, Timothy J. Muhl who died on April 6, 2008.

Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Debra Muhl; a daughter, Sarah Muhl of Stony Creek; his siblings: Tobi Farley of Hudson, Simone (Jason) Perez of Austin, TX, Michael (Kelly) Montemorra of Kingston; serval nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne where the state mandated face coverings and visitor number limitations will be adhered to. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home again while maintaining the state guidelines. Burial with military honors will be at Glassbrook Cemetery, Stony Creek. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jon's memory may be directed to the Glens Falls Marine Corps League, PO Box 322, Glens Falls, NY 12801. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

