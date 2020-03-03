QUEENSBURY — With great sadness we announce the death of Jonathan M. Rodriguez, he was 39 and died too young.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1981 in Hollywood, Florida.
Jonathan graduated in 1999 from Ballston Spa High School and worked at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. He worked as a chef for Pompeii Caesar and studied under Todd English at Tuscany Restaurant also at Mohegan Sun. Jonathan also trained and worked as a glassblower at Manifest Glassworks in Glens Falls.
He loved to cook for family and friends as well as spending time hiking in the mountains and fishing.
Jonathan also enjoyed live music, especially Phish Live.
Most of all his son, Noah was the light of his life, whom he loved more than anything.
Jonathan was predeceased by his father, Antonio Rodriguez Sr.; and his beloved dog, Tsai.
He leaves behind his mother; a son, Noah Alexander Rodriguez and his mother, Courtney Elizabeth Choiniere; a brother and sister-in-law; sister, Michelle Lynn (Jay Joseph Sharwarko) Rodriguez-Sharwarko; and his niece, Jaiden Polita Rodriguez-Sharwarko; the Kimball family, Ken, Kathleen, Thomas and Christopher; several cousins; and many friends who were loved like family.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage Bates officiating.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
