GLENS FALLS – Jonathan “JJ” Stone, 48, of Glens Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at his home.

Born on December 30, 1971 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John E. Stone and Cynthia (Blackmer) Walkup.

He attended Hudson Falls High School and on June 18, 2005, married the love of his life, Rosemarie O’Hara.

JJ loved watching eagles and learning everything he could about them. To him, they were a beautiful bird who flew free throughout the sky.

His family was the center of his life. JJ deeply loved his wife and his children. His entire family meant the world to him. Not only did he love them, he was well loved by everyone he met. JJ was always helping out family and friends and did what he could to provide for them.

Coffee was his down-fall, in that, he couldn’t pass a Stewarts without stopping for a cup of Joe.

JJ was predeceased by his step-mom, Patricia Stone, his maternal grandparents, June and Roy Blackmer and paternal grandparents, Edward and Bernice Stone.