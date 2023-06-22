Dec. 10, 1956—June 16, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Jonathan Cooper, 66, of Queensbury, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at his home after an extended illness.

Born Dec. 10, 1956 in Tarrytown, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence R. Cooper, Jr. and Elizabeth (Horton) Prevost.

He served in the United States Army from 1974 to 1976, and received the National Defense Service Medal and Sharp Shooter M16.

Jonathan was a longtime self-employed painter and carpenter in the area.

He enjoyed boating, camping, hiking and fishing in the Adirondacks and could be found caring for his yard or working in his garage on mowers and vehicles.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Ray, Jeff and Clarence III; and his grandmother, Anna Cooper.

Survivors include daughter, Ashley (Travis) Baldwin of Lake George; his grandchildren: Kara and Ryan Baldwin of Lake George; his brother, Steve (Carol) Cooper of North Canton, OH; his sister, Alida (Mark) Kahn of Gainesville, FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to and may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Main Street, South Glens Falls.

For those who wish to send an online condolence to the family may do so by visiting www.sbfunaerlhome.com.