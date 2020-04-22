× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 7, 1929 — April 19, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Jona H. Trackey, 91, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born in Hudson Falls on Jan. 7, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Margaret (Hazelton) Dietze.

She graduated from Hudson Falls Central School, Class of 1947.

On Sept. 28, 1951, Jona married the love of her life, Earl Trackey, at the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church.

Jona was a lifelong member of the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church.

She retired from General Electric in Fort Edward after 27 years.

Jona loved good conversation and enjoyed being by her swimming pool, decorating cakes, making candies during the holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jona was predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne Palmer; her brother, Bill Dietze; her sisters, Elaine Roberts, and Mary Stevens.