Jan. 7, 1929 — April 19, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Jona H. Trackey, 91, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Born in Hudson Falls on Jan. 7, 1929 she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Margaret (Hazelton) Dietze.
She graduated from Hudson Falls Central School, Class of 1947.
On Sept. 28, 1951, Jona married the love of her life, Earl Trackey, at the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church.
Jona was a lifelong member of the Hudson Falls First Baptist Church.
She retired from General Electric in Fort Edward after 27 years.
Jona loved good conversation and enjoyed being by her swimming pool, decorating cakes, making candies during the holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jona was predeceased by her daughter, Yvonne Palmer; her brother, Bill Dietze; her sisters, Elaine Roberts, and Mary Stevens.
Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 68 years, Earl Trackey; her daughter, Cynthia A. Nevins; her son, David Trackey (Kathy); her grandchildren, Thomas Bennett, David Palmer, Yvette Sanborn-Trackey, and Michaela Trackey; two great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the recent pandemic there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Pine View Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations in Jona’s memory can be made to a local food bank of one’s choice or a local church of one’s choice.
To view Jona’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
