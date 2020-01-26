Aug. 26, 1946 — Jan. 18, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Jon Eric Richardson, 73, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Born on Aug. 26, 1946 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Arthur Richardson and Charlotte Young.

Jon earned his high school diploma after graduating from Horicon High School. He then served in the U.S. Army working as a mechanic from 1965 until 1972.

Jon was happily married to his wife, Doris E. Richardson, for over 50 years.

He worked as a painter for many, many years with Bruce and John Francisco and Sons until his retirement.

Jon loved spending time with his children and three grandsons. He loved watching them grow up. He also loved watching old movies with his wife, “Doll.” He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, old automobiles, fishing, growing vegetables, reading, especially Archie comic books and Stephen King books, traveling to the Racino, playing cards, cutting wood and being outdoors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Jackson and Eva Richardson and Charles and Pearl Young, he was predeceased by his son, Jon James Richardson.