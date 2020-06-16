Johnny Kim, Jr.

Surrounded by the beautiful mountains, forests, and lakes of the Adirondacks, Johnny grew up in the small town of Lake George. He was an adventurous outdoorsman from a young age, spending most of his summer days climbing trees, catching frogs, snakes, and any other slimy creatures he, his sisters Jennifer and Valerie, his cousin Allie, and his many friends (that might as well have been his brothers since they practically spent every waking moment together) could catch, grab, or snag. Miles of bike riding and rollerblading between the family businesses, especially the Lyn Aire Motel and the Wakita Motel, were the typical modes of transportation to unite the cousins for swimming, Martha’s ice cream and late-night games of Man Hunt. Johnny was always “on the go”, making friends and finding mischief along the way. He was a talented athlete, following in his father’s footsteps. To this day, John Kim Sr. still brags about the Lake George All-Star baseball “dream team” and their 2-year undefeated streak that he, Mark Brilling, and Tony Guidetti coached. Johnny’s winters were dedicated to skiing and ice hockey. Every weekend was spent with his AYHA family, traveling around the Northeast with a gang of smelly hockey boys. Their shenanigans would then continue into the school week with pick-up hockey in the outdoor pavilion ice rink that Johnny’s loving and dedicated father built in the family’s backyard. The custom rink was complete with boards, lights, and a mini-warming hut. After graduating from Queensbury High School, Johnny went on to study biology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Geneseo in 2010.