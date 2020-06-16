Oct. 23, 1986 — June 9, 2020
RICO, Colo. — “Only the Good Die Young.” Taken too soon at the mere age of 33, Johnny Kim Jr. passed on June 9, 2020. “Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell.”
Surrounded by the beautiful mountains, forests, and lakes of the Adirondacks, Johnny grew up in the small town of Lake George. He was an adventurous outdoorsman from a young age, spending most of his summer days climbing trees, catching frogs, snakes, and any other slimy creatures he, his sisters Jennifer and Valerie, his cousin Allie, and his many friends (that might as well have been his brothers since they practically spent every waking moment together) could catch, grab, or snag. Miles of bike riding and rollerblading between the family businesses, especially the Lyn Aire Motel and the Wakita Motel, were the typical modes of transportation to unite the cousins for swimming, Martha’s ice cream and late-night games of Man Hunt. Johnny was always “on the go”, making friends and finding mischief along the way. He was a talented athlete, following in his father’s footsteps. To this day, John Kim Sr. still brags about the Lake George All-Star baseball “dream team” and their 2-year undefeated streak that he, Mark Brilling, and Tony Guidetti coached. Johnny’s winters were dedicated to skiing and ice hockey. Every weekend was spent with his AYHA family, traveling around the Northeast with a gang of smelly hockey boys. Their shenanigans would then continue into the school week with pick-up hockey in the outdoor pavilion ice rink that Johnny’s loving and dedicated father built in the family’s backyard. The custom rink was complete with boards, lights, and a mini-warming hut. After graduating from Queensbury High School, Johnny went on to study biology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Geneseo in 2010.
Growing up working alongside his father on the many family-owned properties, Johnny learned how to build, fix, and maintain just about anything. He was his dad’s shadow. Together, they spent many late nights plowing the Adirondack Outlet Mall parking lot, working heavy machinery, and renovating retail space for new store tenants. He carried all these skills with him wherever he landed, always offering to help friends, family, and his community with building and maintenance projects. His final project was a beautiful custom-built, hand-painted sandbox for his adoring 3-year old nephew, Landon.
Although Johnny loved everyone and had such a big heart, his true passion was fishing. With both parents having grown up in the fishing and beach town of Montauk, New York, he was destined to become a fisherman. Johnny was hooked at a young age after his dad and uncles took him out deep sea tuna fishing. From that point on, anytime he walked over a bridge he would stop, look down and say, “I wonder what type of fish are down there.” Not surprisingly, this passion evolved into a career as a professional fly-fishing angler and guide in Telluride, Colorado.
Rico, Colorado, a small town outside of Telluride, became Johnny’s new home, where he fell in love and built a family of friends to whom he served as their shining star and local hockey stud. He bought a beautiful house there in the San Miguel Mountains, where he regularly hosted friends for bonfires, music, games and dancing. He spent most of his Colorado days outdoors, fishing, hiking, rafting, and chasing whatever crazy adventures came his way. Rico remained close to Johnny’s heart, but he and his girlfriend Jac eventually moved back to the East Coast to be closer to family.
Johnny was unique, charismatic and accepted everyone without judgment. He befriended all who crossed paths with him on his wild, whimsical, and colorful journey of life. Whether near or far, Johnny remained extremely close with his two sisters and parents. Johnny was always a momma’s boy, so when his mother Eileen Kim passed in 2017 he was left with a big hole in his heart. He will continue his journey in heaven, alongside his mom, forever watching over his family and friends. Johnny’s legacy will be his beautiful and contagious smile, warm heart, and ability to make everyone laugh. His goofy personality, loving energy, and gentle soul could brighten anyone’s day.
Johnny is survived by his father John Kim Sr., his two sisters Jennifer and Valerie Kim, as well as his nephew Landon Murray, grandmother Mary Kim, his dog Lucy (aka “Buggy”), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Johnny was predeceased by his mother Eileen Kim.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Inn at Erlowest located at 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, NY 12845 hosted by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church located at 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
A Celebration of Johnny’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Inn at Erlowest located at 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, NY 12845. Johnny’s friends, family, and fellow fishermen are encouraged to meet by boat at the Lake George Village Public Docks between 4-4:15 p.m. to join the boat parade to the Inn at Erlowest for the celebration of life. For those without a boat, please feel free to meet at the public docks to catch a ride. True to Johnny, all are welcome!
Interment will be held at both Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George and Fort Hill Cemetery in Montauk at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Johnny would have appreciated supporting the program that helped his mom during her battle with cancer. Please send donations in memory of Johnny & Eileen Kim to MD Anderson Cancer Center using the following link: http://mdacc.convio.net/goto/flyhighjohnny
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
