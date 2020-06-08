Dec. 5, 1926 — June 4, 2020
QUEENSBURY — John was born on Dec. 5, 1926 in the city of Shenzhen, Bao'an District of Guangdong province (Canton), China. When he was 11 years old, at the beginning of the Second Sino-Japanese War, he and his family escaped China and became refugees in Singapore. After the war ended, he went back to China where he met and later married Mary So Ying Lee on Feb. 14, 1950. He left China, alone, in March of 1950 to seek work and a home for his young wife in Hong Kong where they finally settled and started a family a few years later.
In December of 1974, he brought his wife and six children to the United States. The family settled in South Colonie, where he worked as a chef at King of Kings Chinese Restaurant.
In 1980, he moved to Phillipsburg, New Jersey with his wife and children to open and operate his own Chinese restaurant until 1983. He later sold his restaurant and returned to Colonie.
In 1988, he moved with his family to Queensbury, where he opened and operated the Flower Drum Song Restaurant for 21 years. He and his wife eventually retired while his daughter and sons continued to operate the restaurant.
John and Mary enjoyed their retirement. With their love of adventure, they traveled to many different countries. Gardening was another passion of his and it showed with all the plants under his loving care in and all around the restaurant and at his home in Hidden Hills neighborhood. He loved to listen and sing along to Chinese Opera. John also adored spending time with all his grandchildren and doting on them with his many delicious treats he made, especially the curry pies. John also loved sneaking potato chips and cookies to all his grandchildren. His love of playing Mahjong kept his mind sharp as a whip and playing his final round two days before he passed.
John Yuet Hon Ling is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary So Ying Ling; his son, Joe (Lynn) Ling of Queensbury; his grandsons, Stephen Ling and Kevin Ling; his daughter, Berna (Steven) Ling Chan of Slingerlands; his granddaughter, Jennifer (Scott) Chan Jensen; his great-grandchildren, Henry Jensen and Sophia Jensen, and his grandson, John Chan; his daughter Mei (John) Ling Ellis of Queensbury; his granddaughters, Theresa Ellis and Stephanie Ellis; his son, Sam (Catherine) of Queensbury; his grandson, Brandon Ling and his granddaughter Amanda Ling; his son, Paul (Dawn) Ling of Queensbury; his grandson, Tiger Ling and his granddaughter, Shelby Ling; his son, Peter Ling of Deltona, Florida and his grandsons, Simon Ling and Sidney Ling.
In light of the current pandemic, there will only be a private viewing and graveside services for the immediate family will be at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.