John Yuet Hon Ling

Dec. 5, 1926 — June 4, 2020

QUEENSBURY — John was born on Dec. 5, 1926 in the city of Shenzhen, Bao'an District of Guangdong province (Canton), China. When he was 11 years old, at the beginning of the Second Sino-Japanese War, he and his family escaped China and became refugees in Singapore. After the war ended, he went back to China where he met and later married Mary So Ying Lee on Feb. 14, 1950. He left China, alone, in March of 1950 to seek work and a home for his young wife in Hong Kong where they finally settled and started a family a few years later.

In December of 1974, he brought his wife and six children to the United States. The family settled in South Colonie, where he worked as a chef at King of Kings Chinese Restaurant.

In 1980, he moved to Phillipsburg, New Jersey with his wife and children to open and operate his own Chinese restaurant until 1983. He later sold his restaurant and returned to Colonie.

In 1988, he moved with his family to Queensbury, where he opened and operated the Flower Drum Song Restaurant for 21 years. He and his wife eventually retired while his daughter and sons continued to operate the restaurant.