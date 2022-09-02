March 14, 1929—Aug. 19, 2022

ARGYLE — John William Sweet, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, hugged by Mary Lou and finally free of back pain.

Born in New York, NY, on March 14, 1929, he was the younger son of the late Rose (Klepal, Czechoslovakia) and Barney (Bojo Sekulich, Yuhoslavia) Sweet. The family lived and worked at the estate of inventor Michael Pupin until 1935, when thy found and purchased a farm listed in a catalog and moved to Moon Road, Argyle.

These were difficult times for many folks, made even worse when Barney suddenly passed in 1938. To be of help, John went to work and later was the live-in hired man at the Edgar McDougall farm until graduating from Argyle Central School, class of 1947.

With a desire for more, John’s next decision was to join the United States Air Force, and he proudly served from October 1947 to October 1953, spending almost three years in Japan. While there, much of that time involved B-17s including serving as Crew Chief. Also here he was introduced to the game of golf, playing at the famous Koganai Golf Club.

Returning back to Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Bristol, and started a family. They had two children, William and Audrey, and enjoyed many years together until her passing.

Returning to civilian life in Argyle, the Sweet brothers formed a partnership and began dairy farming on renamed Sweet Road in April 1954. Later, John went solo and designed and had built the big red Sweetdale barn on West Valley Road for his registered Holsteins until selling in 1987. During his “spare” time from farm chores, he sold DeKalb corn and also serviced, sold and held offices in several local insurance companies, finally retiring from the Kinney Agency in 1999 at the age of 70.

In November 1990, he married Mary Lou (Robare) Holton and both felt so blessed to have many of the Bristol family join the celebration.

There wasn’t much John didn’t enjoy — even hard work. Some favorites included golf, jigsaws, crosswords, and baking cookies. Outdoors meant yard/garden/home maintenance work, picnics, collecting and saving things, nature and our chipmunks and travel — and mostly sharing these pleasures with his wife!

In addition to his parents and Doris, John was predeceased by his brother, George Sweet and members of the Bristol family.

Besides his beloved wife of almost 32 years, Mary Lou; he is also survived by his children and their families, including: Shawn, Alynn and Aiden; his in-laws: Chris Robare (Shamaine), Lynn Howatt (Paul), Jane Sweet, Anna Bristol, Greg and Janet Bristol; and many other nephews, nieces and all their families.

There will be no calling hours, a Memorial Service with full military honors will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

After the service, please gather to remember and celebrate John’s life at the American Legion Post #278, 6 Clancy Street, Schuylerville, NY.

His giving spirit continues as John was also an organ donor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

