John Willard Holdcraft

March 17, 1921 — Dec. 18, 2019
MICKLETON, NY — John Willard “Bill” Holdcraft, 98, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Bill was a lifelong resident of South Jersey. He served in the Army Air Corp as an aircraft mechanic during WWII.
Bill graduated from Waynesburg College in 1951 and Jefferson Medical College. He faithfully served the medical needs of the community for 35 years and was also the deputy medical examiner for Gloucester County for 15 years.
The family spent many vacations together at Loon Lake. The property at Chester Shores became Grace and Bill’s summer getaway.
One of Bill’s proudest moments was attending the 1980 Republican National Convention, Detroit as a Reagan delegate. Following Reagan’s election, he and Grace attended the inaugural ball in Washington.
He was involved at Kemble Methodist Church where he was a trustee for 30 years.
Predeceased by his wife, Grace; parents, Harvey and Emily Holdcraft; and brothers, Harvey, Robert, and Emerson. He is survived by his sister, Janice Krause. His loving spirit lives on in son, David Holdcraft and his wife Greta Schoonover, of Breckenridge, Colorado; daughter, Suzanne Sherrard and her husband Alexander “Sandy” Sherrard, of Hopewell, New Jersey; and granddaughters, Emily Sherrard and her husband Billy Watkins, and Tricia Sherrard, and her fiance’ Mike Farrell.
Friends may greet the family after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in Kemble Memorial United Methodist Church, 19 S. Broad St., Woodbury, New Jersey. Celebration of life for Grace and Bill will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Paul’s United Methodist Cemetery, Bridgeport. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bill and Grace to the Community United Methodist Church of Chestertown, 11 Church St., Chestertown, NY 12817. www.buddfuneralhome.com.
Service information
8:30AM-10:45AM
19 S. Broad St.
Woodbury, NJ 08096
11:00AM
19 S. Broad St.
Woodbury, NJ 08096
