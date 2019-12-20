John Willard Holdcraft

March 17, 1921 — Dec. 18, 2019

MICKLETON, NY — John Willard “Bill” Holdcraft, 98, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Bill was a lifelong resident of South Jersey. He served in the Army Air Corp as an aircraft mechanic during WWII.

Bill graduated from Waynesburg College in 1951 and Jefferson Medical College. He faithfully served the medical needs of the community for 35 years and was also the deputy medical examiner for Gloucester County for 15 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The family spent many vacations together at Loon Lake. The property at Chester Shores became Grace and Bill’s summer getaway.

One of Bill’s proudest moments was attending the 1980 Republican National Convention, Detroit as a Reagan delegate. Following Reagan’s election, he and Grace attended the inaugural ball in Washington.

He was involved at Kemble Methodist Church where he was a trustee for 30 years.