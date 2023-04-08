June 9, 1946—April 5, 2023

GUILDERLAND — John Wallas, 76, formerly of Lake Luzerne, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, following a long illness.

Born on June 9, 1946. in Manhattan he was the son of the late George and Helen (Sikorski) Wallas.

John proudly served as Corporal in the United States Marine Corp from 1969–1972.

John was employed for many years by the New York City Department of Sanitation prior to his retirement in 1983.

He married Linda Abbatantuono on June 1, 1979, in Queens. They moved to Lake Luzerne in 1992.

John enjoyed cars, fishing, and motorcycles.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, George Wallas, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Linda Wallas; two sons: Hal (Kim) Wallas of Newport, NC and John Paul (Meghan) Wallas of Watervliet; grandchildren: Dylan Wallas, Madison Clark, Brody Wallas and Macey Wallas; one great-grandson, Maverick; his roommate at Our Lady of Mercy, Michael Biel, who looked after John as if he was a member of his family; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.