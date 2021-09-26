1933-2021

LAKE GEORGE — John Wallace Loonan (Wally), 88, passed away peacefully and comfortably, on Sunday, September 19, 2021, surrounded by his family at Albany Medical Center from complications due to a fall earlier that week.

Born in Albany, New York in 1933 to Ethel (Wallace) and Thomas Loonan, Wally was the younger brother of Thomas (Tommy) Loonan (died 1971). After attending Catholic and public schools in Albany, Wally entered the Air Force and served in the Korean War as a Senior Airman and later as a lineman in Tokyo as part of the post-war rebuilding efforts.

After returning from Japan, Wally worked for Western Electric and then made his way to Lake George where he worked as a bartender for over 40 years, a near-permanent fixture at The Montcalm Restaurant. Many regular customers became lifelong friends. Upon retirement from The Montcalm, Wally worked as a court officer at Warren County Courthouse for many years; he was a member of the American Legion and served on the board of the Caldwell-Lake George Library. Wally was a longtime, active member of Sacred Heart Church.