John W. Steves, Jr.

John was passionate about learning and would seize almost any opportunity for a lively debate, especially with his crew in the “Breakfast Club.” His love of conversation grew many friendships, with people from all walks of life, and he had a heart that seemed to be limitless in its capacity.

He read more in one year than many people do in a lifetime and was fascinated by the wonder of life, the universe and the mystery of it all. John’s passion for learning included creating a better world for the future. His time on the school board was thrilling for him, an opportunity he cherished to be able to help the community and the next generation.

His children’s travels in their own lives brought him immense joy, and he cherished getting to see them and all the places their lives brought him. They both share his passion for ensuring the legacy of the farm and family continue for future generations to enjoy. His daughter, Sarah, the family trailblazer, was a never-ending source of pride for him. Her adventurous career was a sure sign of his spirit in her, and he couldn’t wait to see what her future would bring. From emergency landing planes, and being an avid scooter enthusiast, she brought a twinkle to his eye like none other. He was so excited to see her begin the next chapter of her life with her partner, Rodney.