Oct. 17, 1937 — Feb. 28, 2020

CORINTH — John W. Seaman, 82, left this earthly world on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 after a brief illness, in the company of his loving wife and daughter.

Born on Oct. 17, 1937 in Wantagh, he was the son of the late George and Isabel (Stone) Seaman.

At the age of five John and his family moved upstate to start a family farm in Greenfield on Brigham Road, where he discovered two of his passions, tomatoes and motors.

John married the love of his life, Wanda Dake on Sept. 9, 1961. The two made their way to the Village of Corinth to raise their family, settling in Cork Town on Palmer Avenue. They have remained in the family home for 57 years.

He was employed by the Corinth Central School district for 37 years, retiring as the superintendent of buildings, grounds, maintenance, custodial staff and the bus garage.

