Oct. 17, 1937 — Feb. 28, 2020
CORINTH — John W. Seaman, 82, left this earthly world on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 after a brief illness, in the company of his loving wife and daughter.
Born on Oct. 17, 1937 in Wantagh, he was the son of the late George and Isabel (Stone) Seaman.
At the age of five John and his family moved upstate to start a family farm in Greenfield on Brigham Road, where he discovered two of his passions, tomatoes and motors.
John married the love of his life, Wanda Dake on Sept. 9, 1961. The two made their way to the Village of Corinth to raise their family, settling in Cork Town on Palmer Avenue. They have remained in the family home for 57 years.
He was employed by the Corinth Central School district for 37 years, retiring as the superintendent of buildings, grounds, maintenance, custodial staff and the bus garage.
John faithfully served his country for 29 years in the New York State Army National Guard with the 247th Medical Company of the 244th Medical Group out of Saratoga Springs, retiring in 1991 as a Sergeant First Class. He served the Village of Corinth by serving on the planning board, was a former president of the Rondac Campers Association and former commander of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533. John was also known as the small engine wizard of Palmer Avenue.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother, George Seaman; one sister, Ruth Thomas (Edward); in-laws, Bud and Nellie (Austin) Dake; sisters-in-law, Jane Dake, Lucille Manzer (James), Lorraine Pike, and Dorothy Meyette; brothers-in-law, Fred and Stanley Dake; and his son-in-law, Bion Green.
Survivors besides his wife of 59 years include one son, Edward (Kimberly) Seaman; one daughter, Lisa Brault; grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Seaman, Megan Downs (Eddy), Ryan Seaman (Carrie), Jordan Seaman, and Annagrace Seaman; seven great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Densmore Funeral Home, 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. John Aldridge, officiating.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home. Members of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 will conduct a service at 7:30 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff on D2 at Saratoga Hospital for their care of John during his stay along with the wonderful staff from Hospice that made John’s transition to home easier and more comfortable.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 or to Community Hospice.
