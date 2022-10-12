Feb. 24, 1930—Oct. 3, 2022

SARATOGA — John W. Peck passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 24, 1930, in Victory Mills NY, he was the son of the late Schuyler and Viola (Haas) Peck.

John was taught by his mother in a one-room schoolhouse before going to and graduating from Saratoga Springs High School in 1947. He after proudly served in the United States Army as a Specialist 3rd Class.

On June 28, 1952, he married Marilyn Kinney at the Argyle United Presbyterian Church. John worked in Knolls Atomic Laboratory as a computer operator for 25 years then later becoming employed with Snap-On Tools for an additional 17 years before retiring in 2000.

John in 1949 was a founding member of the Quaker Springs Fire Department. He enjoyed stock car racing, helping his neighbors, especially in fixing anything mechanical. You could find him first in line every morning at 7 a.m. at the Ugly Rooster for breakfast in Mechanicville. He loved every customer he helped, he was an avid reader of the Civil War and most war history in general, and he was a part of the liar’s (coffee) club where they would spend time telling stories.

In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his brother, Louis Peck, beloved aunt Mildred Shaw, and his son-in-law, Gary Michaud.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 70 years, Marilyn; his brother, Joe Peck (Patricia); his daughter, Mary Jo Michaud; his son, Edward Peck; grandchildren: Jason Lont, Jenalyn Michaud, Tyler (Heather) Michaud, Lindsay (Anthony) Valenti; and seven great-grandchildren, as well as his caregiver, Judy.

Friends may call from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle NY 12809. A service will follow the calling hours at 10:30 a.m.

Interment with military honors will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Quaker Springs Fire Department, 107 Blodgett Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

