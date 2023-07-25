Jan. 13, 1924—July 18, 2023

GRANVILLE, NY — John William Norton, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on Jan. 13, 1924, in the family home on Irving Avenue in the Village of Granville, the son of the late William and Anna (Anderson) Norton.

John graduated from Granville High School in 1940. He married Noreen Casey from Glens Falls, NY on Aug. 20, 1950. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage. They had a family of eight children that they raised in his hometown which he affectionately referred to as “the greatest place on Earth.” John was raised in the Pine Hill neighborhood and his children later spent their formative years there — amongst 45 kids affectionately known as the “Pine Hill Gang.” John and Noreen moved their family to a home in North Granville which they loved. Their home was a focal point for entertaining both their friends and gathering spot for many youngsters in North Granville. Their pool at times could have been mistaken for a community pool. They spent more than 40 years there before returning to the Village.

In 1942, John “Hector” enlisted in the Navy driven by a sense of duty and a desire for adventure; he was a quartermaster and served in the South Pacific. He was discharged in April 1946 and made his way back home to Granville; he never left again. Upon returning home, John was immediately put to work by his father at the family business, Wilson’s Clothing Company. He worked primarily in the Granville store but was thrilled to work in the Saranac Lake store which allowed him to be at Lake Placid for the 1980 Olympics.

John was involved with business affairs and civic endeavors of Granville for many years — always having had a connection to his hometown and its heritage. He loved the people and was known for his involvement in the community and a sense of pride and accomplishments for his contributions as a true Granville booster and a military veteran. John joined, and was involved with, the Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, and the VFW, among other groups. Compelled to see change and improvements in Granville politics, he also ran for office and was twice elected both as a Village Board Trustee and as Mayor. John was passionate about honoring veterans and preserving the memory of their services and sacrifices, that we all might live in freedom.

For over 20 years, John had a painting business — one that he continued well into his 80s. John took pride in working with his family in this endeavor and in teaching them the tricks of the trade and a strong work ethic. He also loved his shop spending countless hours painting and refurbishing beautiful furniture pieces. He enjoyed a good game of cards and particularly liked to play pitch. However, his greatest enjoyment in life came with the quality time he spent with his family. John was always most comfortable when surrounded by his wife, and other immediate family members. He loved everyone he knew and everyone who knew John loved him.

John was predeceased by his wife, Noreen’ three sons (Kevin, William and Thomas Norton); a grandson, Eric Norton; sons-in-law: Glenn Wood and Steven Schiniski; and sister, Clare O’Brien. Survivors are his children: John David Norton (Toby) of Colorado Springs, CO; Aileen Murauskos (Victor) of Raceville, NY, Ann Schinski of Wells, VT, Michael Norton of Boston, MA and Stephen Norton and his companion Rhonda of Granville. John was blessed with 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville with the Rev. Zach Chichester presiding. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville. The celebration of John’s life will continue following the burial at the VFW Pavilion, 121 North St., Granville. Friends may call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY

The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation for the care, compassion, and kindness shown to both John and his family by the staff and residents at the Holbrook Adult Home in Granville and especially Debra Pauquette who formed a special bond with John.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Holbrook Adult Home, Haynes House of Hope, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery or the charity of one’s choice.