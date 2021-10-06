John W. Hinchliffe

Happiness was pushing off in a canoe early in the morning and hiking in the Adirondacks. Trips to the Blue Ridge Mountains and to Maine were always special. Events were all the happier when family was together. John was proud of his wife and children, their values and their great work ethics.

John beat lung cancer twice. Later he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Arthur J. Hinchliffe, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Suzanne; his son Joseph and his wife Amy; five daughters: Nancy, Carolyn and her companion Jim VanGuilder, Anne Rehm and her husband Carl, Laura Smith and her husband Jeff, Christine and her companion, Michael Graham.

John is also survived by six grandchildren: Jessica Simmons, Jeffery Butterfield, Emily Morales, Ryan, Matthew and Mark Hinchliffe; and four great-grandchildren: Ryker, Addilyne, Christopher and Caden. John is survived by one sister, Mary Flaxmayer and her husband Ron; two brothers: James Hinchliffe and William Hinchliffe and his wife Carole; and many cousins; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.