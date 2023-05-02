1929—2023

GLENS FALLS—John W. Greenslade II was born on March 11, 1929, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Admiral John F. Greenslade and Rosemary (Griffin) Greenslade.

As the child of a military family, he lived in various places including San Diego, Seattle, Pensacola, San Francisco, and Hawaii, as well as in the Washington, DC area, later graduating from Georgetown University. He served in the United States Navy and earned a Master’s degree in Education from Fordham University.

In 1954 he married Margaret Ann Inglesby in Washington, DC and moved to New York where they lived in Bronxville, NY for fifty years before moving to Glens Falls, NY.

John is survived by four children: Mary Katherine Doherty (Daniel) of Glens Falls, NY, Michael (Debbie DeJaneiro) of Glens Falls, NY, Rosemary (Scott McReavy) of Boulder, CO, and John (Lee Ann) of Saratoga Springs, NY, nine grandchildren: Daniel, Brian, Jack and Christian Doherty, Rebecca Morrow, and Cara, Sean and Jesse Greenslade and Hannah Dance; two great-grandsons: Brian G. Doherty, Jr. and Peter F. Doherty; and three great-granddaughters: Siobhan Doherty and Liv Margaret and Emilia Jane Morrow; three step-grandsons: Zack, Alex and Ian Johnston; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by an infant grandson, Taran Greenslade and by his sister, Rosemary G. Belson, of Annapolis, MD.

John taught Science and Social studies at Power Memorial Academy in New York City for twelve years before joining Educational Materials & Equipment Company and later the College Entrance Book Company where he was with the Textbook Sales Division until his retirement. He was an active member of the Secular Franciscan Order since 1960. He was a summer resident of Schroon Lake, NY for thirty years. He was parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls, NY where John was privileged to serve as Eucharistic Minister for many years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Next Steps Pregnancy Care Center, PO Box 4252, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Calling hours will take place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

Burial will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.