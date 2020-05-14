× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aug. 7, 1945 — May 7, 2020

GRANVILLE — John W. Dodge, 74, of Granville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born August 7, 1945 in Granville, he was the son of the late Charles W. Dodge and Gertrude (Pond) Dodge.

On April 2, 2007 he married his “darlin”, Mary Holcomb. They did everything together; she absolutely was his angel.

Most knew him as Jack. He always had a smile to give, a hug for the girls and plenty of time to talk over a cup of coffee with his many friends. Jack was truly a “jack of all trades”. His working career ranged from selling cookware and vacuum cleaners’ door to door, to construction and then farming. There wasn’t anything that Jack couldn’t do with a piece of heavy equipment; he was a member of the Operators Union – I.O.U.E. 106 out of Albany. He was a certified welder. Jack spent the last 18 years of employment working for Tree Care by Stan Hunt. He was impressive with a chain saw too!