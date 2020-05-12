Aug. 7, 1945 — May 7, 2020
GRANVILLE — John W. Dodge, 74, of Granville, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 7, 1945 in Granville, he was the son of the late Charles W. Dodge and Gertrude (Pond) Dodge.
On April 2, 2007 he married his “darlin”, Mary Holcomb. They did everything together; she absolutely was his angel.
Most knew him as Jack. He always had a smile to give, a hug for the girls and plenty of time to talk over a cup of coffee with his many friends. Jack was truly a “jack of all trades”. His working career ranged from selling cookware and vacuum cleaners’ door to door, to construction and then farming. There wasn’t anything that Jack couldn’t do with a piece of heavy equipment; he was a member of the Operators Union – I.O.U.E. 106 out of Albany. He was a certified welder. Jack spent the last 18 years of employment working for Tree Care by Stan Hunt. He was impressive with a chain saw too!
Jack Dodge lived a life! A life full of fun and adventure; he was not afraid to try anything – twice if he liked it! He enjoyed activities ranging from scuba diving, to go-kart racing, to team roping and calf roping. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, taking motorcycle rides and trips on his Harley-Davidson with family and friends as well as camping. There wasn’t much that he did that didn’t incorporate his love for his family and friends. It was a rare occasion to see Jack without his cowboy hat and boots as he had a lifelong love for the cowboy lifestyle; it was who he was.
Jack was man of many talents. He had a black belt in eating pepperoni pizza. He could walk into a field of clover and within seconds find four leaf clovers repeatedly. Jack was light on his feet. Anyone with the good fortune to have been his partner on the dance floor will testify to that. He has a quick wit and was a master of “just resting my eyes”.
He will be missed by many as he was a friend to all!
Jack’s memory will shine brightly through his loving wife of 13 years, Mary Dodge; his children, Kevin Dodge and his fiance’, Kris, Alise (Dodge) McDermott and her husband, Patrick, John Holcomb and his wife Crystal, Kelly Holcomb and Samantha Walker; his grandchildren, Kendie Dodge, Tristin J.D. Oakman (Grasshopper), Lindsey and Brody Holcomb and Mason Stimpson; his great grandchildren, Jameson and Rilynn will carry on his memory. He is also survived by his three loving sisters, Lila Myer, Joanne Aldous and Dorothy Rathbun as well as several nieces and nephews, each of whom he had special relationships with.
A special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for the loving support to Jack’s family and to the Wade Family, Diane, Russell and his wife, Andrea and Steven and his wife, Abbey and kids.
At this time there will be no calling hours.
A celebration of life with be held at a later date.
Jack will be laid to rest at Saratoga National Cemetery, as he was an 11-year veteran of the Army National Guard, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Jack may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
