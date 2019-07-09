{{featured_button_text}}

May 9, 1946—July 5, 2019

GLENS FALLS — John W. Chadwick, Sr., 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home.

Born on May 9, 1946 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Bernard and Myrtle Bingham.

He attended Hudson Falls Public Schools.

At the age of 17, John joined the U.S. Marines and served in Vietnam.

After his time in the military, John went to work for the New York State Department of Corrections and retired as a Sergeant at Mt. McGregor after 33 years of service.

John enjoyed sports, specifically, the Mets and the Patriots. He had a love for country music. He was a very charitable man and the most important thing to him was his family, especially spending time with his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Jason Chadwick; a close and personal friend, Mary Morris; and his beloved dog, Sassy “The Mexican.’

Survivors include his wife, Carrie Chadwick; his brothers, Leonard (Gail) Chadwick and Richard (Penny) Therrian and Danny Therrian; his children, Christine (Allen) Perkins, John (Vicki) Chadwick, Jr., Richard (Amber) Chadwick, Jacqueline Beckwith, Heather Nowicki, Guy (Jen) Chadwick, Nathan (Angelica) Chadwick, Christine (Travis) Baker, Shawn (Paige) Chadwick, Josh Shaw, and David (Sarah) Mattison; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral procession, escorted by the Patriot Guard, will leave Carleton Funeral Home at noon Thursday July 11, for a 1:30 p.m. interment with military honors at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Anthony Petracca for his dedication, especially coming to visit John at home. They would also like to thank Eleda Waite for her care and assistance with John’s breathing therapies. Finally, a special thanks to the Glens Falls Fire Department for their quick response whenever John was in need.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to Operation Adopt A Soldier, 4281 NY-50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: John W. Chadwick Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments