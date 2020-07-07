May 11, 1930 — July 4, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Vincent Tatsey Jr., 90, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on May 11, 1930, in Queensbury, he was the son of the late John Tatsey Sr. and Marion (Knapp) Tatsey.
For many years John worked as a truck driver for Aquatran in Hebron.
On Jan. 6, 1967, John married the love of his life Carol Durham in Enfield, Connecticut. They spent 52 years together until her passing in November of 2019.
John enjoyed playing pool and darts. He especially loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the True Order Motorcycle Club.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his daughter, Nina Brownell; his son, John Edward Tatsey Sr.; his brothers, Thomas Tatsey, Ronald Tatsey and Ray Burlett; his sister-in-law, Lynn Burlett.
Left to cherish his memory include his children, Tammy Blair and her husband, David, Bruce Tatsey Sr. and his wife, Donna, Tina Tatsey, Lyndon Tatsey and Linda Marshall; his granddaughter and caregiver, Brandy Pape; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; three sisters; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At John’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bacon Hill Cemetery, Stonebridge Road, Northumberland. Masks are required and we need to follow social distancing guidelines. Thank You.
Memorial donations in John’s memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view John’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.