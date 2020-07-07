May 11, 1930 — July 4, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — John Vincent Tatsey Jr., 90, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 11, 1930, in Queensbury, he was the son of the late John Tatsey Sr. and Marion (Knapp) Tatsey.

For many years John worked as a truck driver for Aquatran in Hebron.

On Jan. 6, 1967, John married the love of his life Carol Durham in Enfield, Connecticut. They spent 52 years together until her passing in November of 2019.

John enjoyed playing pool and darts. He especially loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the True Order Motorcycle Club.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was predeceased by his daughter, Nina Brownell; his son, John Edward Tatsey Sr.; his brothers, Thomas Tatsey, Ronald Tatsey and Ray Burlett; his sister-in-law, Lynn Burlett.

Left to cherish his memory include his children, Tammy Blair and her husband, David, Bruce Tatsey Sr. and his wife, Donna, Tina Tatsey, Lyndon Tatsey and Linda Marshall; his granddaughter and caregiver, Brandy Pape; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; three sisters; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.