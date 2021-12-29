Oct. 9, 1932—Dec. 25, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — John V. “Speez” Spizzo, Jr. passed away in his sleep on December 25, 2021.

John was born on October 9, 1932 to the late Filomenia (Serraino) and John Spizzo, Sr. in Whitehall, NY.

John graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950.

He enlisted in the National Guard at 16, while still in high school.

Upon graduation, John went into the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served for four years as a Staff Sergeant at Sampson Air Force Base in Seneca Lake, NY. John was a Basic Training Drill Instructor and was very proud of the many soldiers he trained.

On May 22, 1955 he married Beverly Rivette at Our Lady of Angels Church in Whitehall, NY. They were married 65 years until her death in May 2020.

After serving in the Air Force, John and Beverly settled in Whitehall, NY to raise their family. He worked at a sheet metal facility in Whitehall until eventually going to work for Sandy Hill Iron and Brass in Hudson Falls, NY. In 1965 the family moved to Hudson Falls. John retired from Sandy Hill after 30+ years.

John loved playing sports. He was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. He was a softball pitcher in several men’s leagues and was an excellent swimmer and diver. He loved gambling. John could be seen at OTB “playing the ponies,” sports betting, playing poker several times a week with friends and then eventually buying scratch-off tickets, hoping to get the “big win.” John’s competitive nature never waned, while at his nursing home residence he got into some heated discussions while playing bingo!

John’s love of sports led him into youth coaching. He started coaching Little League teams and eventually coached American Legion Baseball for about 20 years, having several championship teams. He loved his boys of summer and took great pride in staying in contact with them and celebrating their successes. He was a baseball umpire for local high school teams and was always on the lookout while watching the teams, recruiting for his Legion Baseball team.

After John retired from Sandy Hill Iron and Brass, he went to work for the Hudson Falls Recreation Department. He prepared the Derby Park fields for softball and soccer games. In the winter, he ran the Wall Street ice skating pond for several years. He loved watching all the skaters young and old. That is where his two grandsons first skated.

Besides his parents and wife, Beverly; John was predeceased by his brother Vincent Spizzo, sister Madeline Russo; sister-in-laws Loretta Spizzo and Michele Fuller; brothers-in-law Walter Rivette, Jr. and John Long.

John is survived by his daughter Debbie (Michael) LaPan of South Glens Falls; and the pride and joy of his life, his grandsons: Kristopher (Carrie) LaPan of Saratoga and Kameron LaPan of Columbus, OH.

He is also survived by his brother, Anthony Spizzo (Jackie Russo) of South Glens Falls and Clearwater, FL; his brothers and sisters-in-law: William (Gloria) Rivette of Berea, OH, Elaine Rivette of Lake George, Joan (George) Durett of Queensbury, Joseph (Marty) Sorrentino of Colchester, VT, Marina (Richard) Bolster of Malone, Nancy Long of Hadley Luzerne and Charles Fuller of Glens Falls; and also survived by many nieces and nephews and several cousins.

Anyone who met “Speez” never forgot him. He had a commanding personality that took over a room. He loved being in charge, everyone was supposed to follow his lead. He did many great things for his community, his family and friends and will be greatly missed! We love you Dad!

A very special Thank You goes to the staff at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Glens Falls, where Dad resided since June 2020. We send special hugs to the East Wing Staff, the Activities Staff, the Front Desk Staff, the Appointment Scheduler, the Maintenance Department, the Director Marty and I am sure so many more of you. A very special Thank You goes to his roommate, Jerry, you were a wonderful friend to him. You all had so much patience with him!!!!!!

Donations in John’s name can be made to the Hudson Falls Little League, 34 East Laclaire Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

