LAKE GEORGE — John Tyler Kohls, 21, of Lake George, left us peacefully in his sleep at home on June 8, 2019, after a lifetime of struggle against Cerebral Palsy.
While John was not with us as long as we had hoped, he will be remembered by all for his infectious smile and laugh. John enjoyed Blue’s Clues and Elmo, beach vacations, relaxing in the pool, trips to Disney and music of all kinds. Most of all, John loved spending time with his family and being included in all of the singing, wrestling, snuggles, hugs and stories of our daily life.
John is survived by his loving parents, Stephen and Laura Kohls (nee Kenny); siblings, Sarah, Rebecca and Thomas; maternal grandparents, David Kenny of Lake George, Joanna Monroe of Hudson Falls and paternal grandmother, Dolly Kohls of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was predeceased by his grandfather, John B. Kohls of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road in Queensbury.
The memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the funeral home. The burial will be private followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 365 Canada St., Lake George.
In honor of John, please give an extra hug to all of your loved ones.
