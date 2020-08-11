June 26, 1939 — Aug. 6, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — John Thomas Acker, 81, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Born on June 26, 1939 in Rensselaer, he was the son of the late John J. and Dorthea (Thomas) Acker Rose. John grew up in Albany, and attended St. Patrick’s Institute and St. Joseph’s High School. He was employed by St. Patrick’s Institute, Berkshire Laundry and for many years the New York State Education Department. John was a member of the CSEA and Lake George Senior Citizens. For many years, he was a CSEA union representative to the annual conventions. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, and prior at the Church of St. Mary’s of Clinton Heights in Rensselaer.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Ralph Rose; his brother, Paul F. Acker (Carol Acker); his son, John F. Acker and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Acker.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Donna (Mattoon) Acker; his daughter, Michelle Acker; his son, Thomas Acker and his wife, Jennifer Acker, of East Greenbush; his grandsons: Joel Acker and Paul Acker; his brother, Richard Acker (Richard Hirschman) of Maine; his sister, Karen Rose Littleton of Texas; his nieces and nephew; his great niece and great nephew.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Lake George. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Lake George. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845 in memory of John.
Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave the family an online condolence visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
