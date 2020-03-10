Aug. 4, 1962 — March 7, 2020
CORINTH — John T. Robarge Sr., 77, of Heath Road, passed away unexpectedly Sat. Mar. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Aug. 4, 1942 in Corinth, he was the son of the late William and Juliana (Regula) Robarge.
John graduated from Corinth High School in 1963.
He married Mary E. West on Oct. 10, 1965 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Heath Road for more than 45 years.
John was employed as a machine tender at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 37 years until his retirement in 2000 and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club and then worked at Moreau State Park for several years.
He enjoyed carpentry and was proud of the fact that he built his own home. He also enjoyed bowling, camping, clam bakes, outdoor activities and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 54 years include four children, Cheryl Davis (Greg) of Greenfield, John T. Robarge Jr. (Marci) of Corinth, Scott Robarge (Tricia) of Porter Corners, Jason Robarge (Sara) of Porter Corners; one grandson, Tyler Davis of Greenfield; one great-granddaughter, Emma Davis of Greenfield; four siblings, Beverly Gurney (Gus) of Corinth, his twin brother, Joseph Robarge of Saratoga Springs, Jim Robarge (Cynthia) of Porter Corners.
Michael Robarge (Candie) of The Dalles, Oregon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family, at a later date to be announced.
At John’s request, there are no calling hours.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Corinth Vol. Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Ave., Corinth, NY 12822 or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
