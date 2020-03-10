Aug. 4, 1962 — March 7, 2020

CORINTH — John T. Robarge Sr., 77, of Heath Road, passed away unexpectedly Sat. Mar. 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 4, 1942 in Corinth, he was the son of the late William and Juliana (Regula) Robarge.

John graduated from Corinth High School in 1963.

He married Mary E. West on Oct. 10, 1965 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Heath Road for more than 45 years.

John was employed as a machine tender at the International Paper Co. in Corinth for 37 years until his retirement in 2000 and was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club and then worked at Moreau State Park for several years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He enjoyed carpentry and was proud of the fact that he built his own home. He also enjoyed bowling, camping, clam bakes, outdoor activities and loved spending time with his family.