CAMBRIDGE—John T. Gillen, 79, of Cambridge, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He had suffered from kidney disease for several years.

John was predeceased by his parents, John H. and Jessica (Hunter) Gillen; two siblings, Maureen Gillen Chan and Nano Gillen.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth (von Glan) Gillen; his daughters: Kristin Gillen and Katherine “Katie” Gillen, both of Clifton Park; his brother and his wife, Jerome and Jeanne Gillen of Hazlet, NJ; nieces: Jeanmarie Gillen and Dr. Jennifer Gillen Richardson and her husband Christopher.

John was born in Brooklyn and attended catholic elementary schools and high school at Queen of Peace in North Arlington, NJ. He graduated from St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, NJ. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and spent a year in Korea as a Transportation Officer and attained the rank of Captain. After spending a year in Korea, he was discharged and married his wife Ruth in Colorado Springs, CO on June 1, 1968.

John then joined the company of Malay, Gillen and Yearley in Woodside, Queens in 1969 as a Sales Representative and enjoyed the people and traveling to Germany and Japan. During retirement, he enjoyed his Springer Spaniels and often traveled to Toms River, NJ to enjoy the ocean.