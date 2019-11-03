June 9, 1943 — Oct. 27, 2019
QUEENSBURY — John T. Burke, 76, of Queensbury, passed away at home in his sleep early on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
The youngest of five, John was born in Hartford, Connecticut on June 9, 1943, the son of West Rutland, Vermont natives Thomas E. and Eda C. (Lefrançois) Burke. The Burke family returned to live in the city of Rutland after the second World War, so John attended Rutland public schools and, in 1961, graduated from Rutland High School. He wed Rutland native, Judith M. Pelkey at Immaculate Heart of Mary church on April 25, 1964. Lovely Judy was the daughter of Francis H. and Grace E. (Preston) Pelkey.
John was employed in the 1960s by J. E. Sawyer & Co. of Glens Falls. He and Judy soon made their home in Queensbury. John experienced great successes in the business world during his long tenure as a sales executive and territory manager for Weil-McLain, the leading boiler manufacturer. John earned multiple excellence awards and prizes for his accomplishments on behalf of the company.
John thoroughly enjoyed the company of good friends on the golf course or over morning coffee, and topical conversation at Dunkin' Donuts. John is remembered for his easy smile, his bright wit, his gentle sense of humor and for always being impeccably dressed. He was extraordinarily devoted to his wife of 53 years, always accommodating her preferences.
John was predeceased by his wife, Judy, in 2017; his parents; his brother, Leonard in 2013; his sister, Joanne Goodnow in March 2019; his niece, Deborah Hughes Flynn in 2009; and his nephew, Leonard John Burke in 2018.
John is missed and survived by his sisters, Jeanette Hughes of Castleton, Vermont and Irene Vignoe of Rutland, Vermont; by his sisters-in-law, Emma Burke of Chittenden, Vermont and Joan Pelkey Strauser of Colorado; and by his several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, golfing buddies, former colleagues and his beloved black cat named “Draper.”
As per John's wishes, he was cremated and he will be buried beside Judy at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. A funeral Mass for John, followed by a simple gathering, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road in Queensbury.
Arrangements will be handled by Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury, online at www.sbfuneralhome.com.
