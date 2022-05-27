John T. Buckley

Sept. 10, 1927 - May 20, 2022

SALEM — John T. Buckley, 94, of Salem, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Albany Medical Center.

Born Sept. 10, 1927 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late John and Kathryn (Stanton) Buckley.

John graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1945 where he played all sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II and upon his father's death was discharged. He then re-enlisted and served during the Korean Conflict.

John worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years retiring in 1982. He then worked at the Mary McClellan Hospital working in maintenance and also security.

John was a member of the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge where he served as Commander and held other positions. He was an avid hunter and always said he was never able to get a deer. He enjoyed gardening and watching NASCAR, especially when Dale Earnhardt was racing. He occasionally watched football.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine (Allen) Buckley who passed away in 1999; brothers, Robert and Thomas Buckley.

John is survived by his children: Lisa Buckley Brown of Londonderry, VT, John L. Buckley of Smuggler's Notch, VT; stepchildren: Leanne Sanderson of Rutland, VT, Ted (Karen) Bullinger of Flint, MI and Fred Hoffman of Glens Falls; he is also survived by a sister, Patricia Fairley of Salem; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Buckley of Voorheesville, NY; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery (new section) in Salem.

Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to the Salem Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 449, Salem, NY 12865 or the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.