Dec. 3, 1937—Nov. 30, 2022

CONCORD, NC — John Stewart Porter died peacefully in Concord, NC, on Nov. 30, 2022, with his loving wife, Edith M. Porter, by his side.

John was born on Dec. 3, 1937, in Glens Falls, NY, and was the son of Jessie Haviland Porter. John married his high school sweetheart Edith M. Porter on Aug. 26, 1961, at Saint Ann’s in Fort Ann, NY. John graduated from Glens Falls High School Class of 1956 and graduated from Adirondack Community College in 1964.

John worked for First National Bank for over 30 years. He never missed a day of work, which consisted of putting on a three-piece suit, changing into golf clothes, playing golf, and putting the suit back on so his wife didn’t know he was golfing.

John never missed the opportunity to make an inappropriate joke or make you laugh before the conversation ended. He used his beloved jackknife to clean fish from the lake, pick his teeth, and often combined both. His passions included golf, fishing, flying, restoring old cars, playing the lotto and making his son uncomfortable in public settings.

He had a lifelong love of dirty john hot dogs, Vienna sausages, Diet Pepsi and canned sardines. He would dance with whoever was brave enough to go on the dance floor and loved teaching his granddaughters how to fish Lake George. Your dog would know him five miles away as he always had treats in his left pocket.

He leaves behind his 1953 VW Beetle, 1930 Model A Ford, numerous outboards used at The Gooley Club, and numerous cans of nuts and bolts that will take another lifetime to sort.

John was a Glens Falls Rotary Club member for many years and a Paul Harris Fellow. As Rotary Club President, John sponsored an air show at Glens Falls Airport, raising money for Glens Falls Hospital.

John served as Queensbury Town Supervisor for two years. John was a retired Major in the Army National Guard as Commander of the 646 Ambulance Company.

John is survived by his wife, Edith M. Porter; son Todd W. Porter and wife, Karen M. Steffens of Charlotte, NC; and their three daughters: Addie Porter, Charlotte Porter, and Liza Porter. John is also survived by his sister, Mary Davis; and predeceased siblings: Ernest Porter, James Porter, and Barbara Nichols. He will be missed by many and remembered by all who knew him.

In place of flowers, contributions should be made to The Glens Falls Rotary Club c/o Warm The Children. Link below:

His service was on Dec. 8, 2022 at Saint James Greater Catholic Roman Church in Concord, NC.