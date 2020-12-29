John Severin Day

One of John’s favorite activities was travel and he spent the last few years of his life taking in the sights of great American cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston with his cherished companion Christine Vorce. He also loved catching ball games at various cities and even got to see a game at the famous Wrigley Field. While on vacation he enjoyed trying new foods and was known to order just about anything on the menu! His travels also took him to many micro-breweries throughout the country where he loved to drink stouts and IPAs.

John will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, partner, and friend. John wished to thank all of his family and friends for their support and love throughout the years, especially in 2020 as his health and mobility began to decline. John was loved by all and well-known for his positive attitude and bright outlook. He was an especially important influence on his grandson who learned from Pop the timeless values of love, kindness, and generosity.

John is survived by his daughter Jennifer; son Jacob; and grandson Devin. He was predeceased by his parents LeRoy and Jenny Ruth (Nicholson) Day, sister Anita Day, and wife of 45 years Marie Michelucci Day. John and his family extend their sincere appreciation to everyone for the cards, meals, phone calls, emails, positive thoughts, and prayers.