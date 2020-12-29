DELMAR—John Severin Day, 78, died Friday, December 25, 2020 surrounded by family in his daughter’s home in Albany, NY three days shy of his 79th birthday.
John grew up in Hudson Falls, NY where he graduated from Hudson Falls High School where he met his future wife. He received his bachelor’s degree from Pace University in New York. John, a licensed CPA, started out as an accountant for Pricewaterhouse in New York before entering the public sector at the State University of New York (SUNY) Central Administration and the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board in Albany.
John was an avid sports fan, regularly attending live sporting events with his son and grandson. John’s favorite teams included the Knicks, Mets, and Giants, but he was also a college sports fan and enjoyed attending Syracuse Orange basketball games with his many high school friends. John also played basketball in the senior league at Hamagrael Elementary School and was always up for a game of catch with his grandson who learned to throw a perfect spiral from Pop. He was a baseball card hobbyist as well, with an extensive collection dating back decades.
John had an appreciation for the arts, regularly attending museums, concerts, and historic exhibits. He loved to take in the ballet with his daughter at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and could often be found in places like the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg or the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He also had an expansive record collection with hundreds of 45s that he enjoyed listening to on his jukebox. Some of his favorites included Buddy Holly, Fats Domino, and Louis Armstrong.
One of John’s favorite activities was travel and he spent the last few years of his life taking in the sights of great American cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston with his cherished companion Christine Vorce. He also loved catching ball games at various cities and even got to see a game at the famous Wrigley Field. While on vacation he enjoyed trying new foods and was known to order just about anything on the menu! His travels also took him to many micro-breweries throughout the country where he loved to drink stouts and IPAs.
John will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, partner, and friend. John wished to thank all of his family and friends for their support and love throughout the years, especially in 2020 as his health and mobility began to decline. John was loved by all and well-known for his positive attitude and bright outlook. He was an especially important influence on his grandson who learned from Pop the timeless values of love, kindness, and generosity.
John is survived by his daughter Jennifer; son Jacob; and grandson Devin. He was predeceased by his parents LeRoy and Jenny Ruth (Nicholson) Day, sister Anita Day, and wife of 45 years Marie Michelucci Day. John and his family extend their sincere appreciation to everyone for the cards, meals, phone calls, emails, positive thoughts, and prayers.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Community Hospice of Albany for their compassionate care and valuable support during dad’s final days. John’s brother in law James Michelucci was killed in a tragic car accident in 1970 and an athletic scholarship was established in his honor.
Contributions in John’s memory can be made to: Tiger Trackers Booster Club, Michelucci Scholarship, Hudson Falls CSD, PO Box 710, Hudson Falls, NY 12839
Please visit www.cremationcapitaldistrict.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.