July 31, 1960—July 3, 2021
BURNT HILLS, NY — John Sal Munsey, 60, of Lake Hill Road passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born on July 31, 1960 in Malden, MA. John was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School and went on to study at Colby College, ME and Texas A&M University, earning a BS in Geology and a MS in Engineering Geology. John had a long and successful career at C.T. Male Associates PC in Latham, NY where he was currently working as Managing Scientist and Principal. He was a resident of Burnt Hills, NY for 33 years but remained a die-hard Red Sox fan through and through.
John was a true naturalist and explorer. He loved the mountains, lakes, and the sea. John spent as much time as possible outdoors, in every season. He appreciated a good book, loud music, and great food. But above all, John loved to be with his family, who were blessed to share in his light, his laughter, and his vibrant life.
John met the love of his life, Patricia Wright Munsey at Halfmoon Lake, NH. They were married for 37 full, wonderful years. Together they raised two remarkable children: John N. Munsey, DMD (Eileen Saunders DMD) of Hanover, NH and Kara Analise Munsey of Salt Lake City, UT. John Sal will be greatly missed by his mother and father, William F. and Rosemarie (Salamone) Munsey of Melrose, MA and Hillsborough, NH. John was pre-deceased and beloved by his parents-in-law, Helen and John Wright of Burlington, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Alana Rose and Benjamin James Munsey. He was the brother of Darlene (Wayne) Munsey MacAskill of Litchfield, NH and David W. (Tammy Wright) Munsey of Concord, NH; Uncle to Max, Nora, Cameron, Maria, Ian, Matthew, Erin, Melissa, Jeremy, Nicole, Nathaniel, Micaela, Kealey, Kaitlana, and TJ; brother-in-law to Maureen and Jeff, Johnny and Joanne, Sheila and Paul, and Timothy.
Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 4:00p.m. –7:00p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. Masks are mandatory for those who are not vaccinated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Reception to follow.
The family requests donations in John’s memory be made to the New Hampshire Lakes Association, NHlakes.org or 17 Chenell Drive, Suite One, Concord, NH 03301.
Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on John’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
