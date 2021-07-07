July 31, 1960—July 3, 2021

BURNT HILLS, NY — John Sal Munsey, 60, of Lake Hill Road passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born on July 31, 1960 in Malden, MA. John was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School and went on to study at Colby College, ME and Texas A&M University, earning a BS in Geology and a MS in Engineering Geology. John had a long and successful career at C.T. Male Associates PC in Latham, NY where he was currently working as Managing Scientist and Principal. He was a resident of Burnt Hills, NY for 33 years but remained a die-hard Red Sox fan through and through.

John was a true naturalist and explorer. He loved the mountains, lakes, and the sea. John spent as much time as possible outdoors, in every season. He appreciated a good book, loud music, and great food. But above all, John loved to be with his family, who were blessed to share in his light, his laughter, and his vibrant life.