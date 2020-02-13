John Roscoe Remington
Aug. 14, 1936 — Feb. 11, 2020

BRANT LAKE — John Roscoe Remington, “The Bull and Bampa,” 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Born on Aug. 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Sherwood and Irma (Millington) Remington.

He attended Brant Lake Central School.

On Sept. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Gertrude Ann Barnes in the Emmanuel Methodist Church in Bolton Landing.

John was part owner of Remington Bros. with his brother, Jim, until he retired.

John was an exempt fireman from Horicon Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of Horicon Baptist Church.

He enjoyed going to East River with his family and grandchildren. He also liked going to Myrtle Beach in the spring.

The greatest joy of his life was all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being able to attend their school and college functions, such as field hockey, softball, baseball, soccer, basketball, little league games, as well as concerts and plays at school, plus their graduations for high school and college.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by two brothers, Royce (Donna) Remington and Michael Remington; and great-grandson, Thaddeous Edmund John Kolakowski.

His greatest pride and joy came from his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gertrude Ann Barnes; five children, Denise (Bill) MacGlashan, Earle (Ruth Ann Stradner) Remington, Stephanie (Keith Wood), Renee (John) Smith, Scott (Christine Caunter); 11 grandchildren, Christopher (Misty) Kolakowski, Miranda Kolakowski, Jeffrey (Mandie) Kolakowski, Jeremy (Heather) Kolakowski, Justin (Kristy) Remington, Cody (Carrie) Remington, Joss-Elyse (Travis Higgins) Smith, John (Ashley) Remington, Jenna (Benn Frasier) Remington, Adrian (Olivia Evans) Wood, Dakota Wood; and 10 great- grandchildren, Gavin Remington, Jayden Remington, Layla Remington, Brady Kolakowski, Natalia Kolakowski, Kiley Jane Higgins, Peyton Higgins, Lincoln May, Nathaniel Kolakowski and Madeline Kolakowski.

Calling hours will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. Members of the Horicon Volunteer Fire Department will hold a brief service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Horicon Baptist Church, 6616 Route 8, Brant Lake, with the Rev. Matt Jones, Pastor, officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Kolakowski, Jeffrey Kolakowski, Jeremy Kolakowski, Justin Remington, Cody Remington, John Remington and Adrian Wood.

Following the funeral, all are invited to attend a gathering at Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, 6590 Route 8, Brant Lake.

Burial will take place in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery.

In loving memory of John, contributions may be made to Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, in the care of Scott Remington at https://www.christopherreeve.org, or the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Condolences and floral bouquets may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

