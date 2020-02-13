Aug. 14, 1936 — Feb. 11, 2020

BRANT LAKE — John Roscoe Remington, “The Bull and Bampa,” 83, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Born on Aug. 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Sherwood and Irma (Millington) Remington.

He attended Brant Lake Central School.

On Sept. 8, 1956, he married the love of his life, Gertrude Ann Barnes in the Emmanuel Methodist Church in Bolton Landing.

John was part owner of Remington Bros. with his brother, Jim, until he retired.

John was an exempt fireman from Horicon Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of Horicon Baptist Church.

He enjoyed going to East River with his family and grandchildren. He also liked going to Myrtle Beach in the spring.

The greatest joy of his life was all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being able to attend their school and college functions, such as field hockey, softball, baseball, soccer, basketball, little league games, as well as concerts and plays at school, plus their graduations for high school and college.