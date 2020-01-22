Jan. 28, 1934 — Jan. 19, 2020
GLENS FALLS — John “Ron” R. Williams, 85, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.
Born Jan. 28, 1934 in Rutland, Vermont, he was son of the late Griffith O. and Ruth M. (Williams) Williams of Fair Haven, Vermont.
He was a graduate of Fair Haven High School and the University of Vermont. For 38 years, he held various positions with the General Electric Company in the information systems/management fields. Ron was a 60-year member of Eureka Lodge # 75, Free & Accepted Masons, of Fair Haven, Vermont. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Troy and the Albany Consistory, the Oriental Shriners of Shriners International, the Glens Falls Shrine Club and the Keystone Kops, participating in many parades. Member and past director of Troy Court, Royal Order of Jesters. He was a former member of the board of directors of the Gerald B.H. Solomon Freedom Foundation. He was a good friend and supporter of Past Congressman Solomon and as a result was able to attend many important events and view many important artifacts in Washington.
Ron was proud of his Welsh heritage and a member of the Poultney area St. Davis’s Society. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together. Ron was happiest when spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him their “Taid.” He enjoyed traveling, cruising, planning trips and a week in Maine for 45 years with his family, as well as being an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis J. Williams, formerly of Fair Haven.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Joudry) Williams; daughter, Deborah W. (Paul J.) Pringle of Bear, Delaware, Rhonda J. (L. Stanley) Bowers of Redding, California; grandchildren, Ryan J. (Meghan) Pringle of Pennsylvania, Amanda K. Pringle of Delaware, Tamara (Travis) Shenk, Daniel (Rachelle) Bowers and Joseph (Brenna) Bowers of California; great-grandchildren, Andrew Williams Pringle of Pennsylvania, Alexander J. Shenk, Henry S. Shenk, Paisley M. Bowers, Brooklyn G. Bowers, Aubrey J. Bowers, Oliver L. Bowers, Charles J. Bowers and Kathleen R. Bowers of California and his cousins, John L. Williams of Sarasota, Florida, Dr. Judith K. Williams of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Norman E. Williams, Jr. of Fair Haven, Vermont; brother-in-law, Kermit Joudry of Athens, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Janet Sabo of Hudson Falls.
Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a Masonic service at 5 p.m.
Spring burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Fair Haven, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, # 100, Albany, NY 12205.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.