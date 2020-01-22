John “Ron” R. Williams

He was a graduate of Fair Haven High School and the University of Vermont. For 38 years, he held various positions with the General Electric Company in the information systems/management fields. Ron was a 60-year member of Eureka Lodge # 75, Free & Accepted Masons, of Fair Haven, Vermont. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Troy and the Albany Consistory, the Oriental Shriners of Shriners International, the Glens Falls Shrine Club and the Keystone Kops, participating in many parades. Member and past director of Troy Court, Royal Order of Jesters. He was a former member of the board of directors of the Gerald B.H. Solomon Freedom Foundation. He was a good friend and supporter of Past Congressman Solomon and as a result was able to attend many important events and view many important artifacts in Washington.