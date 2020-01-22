John “Ron” R. Williams
0 entries

John “Ron” R. Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John “Ron” R. Williams

Jan. 28, 1934 — Jan. 19, 2020

GLENS FALLS — John “Ron” R. Williams, 85, a resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his home.

Born Jan. 28, 1934 in Rutland, Vermont, he was son of the late Griffith O. and Ruth M. (Williams) Williams of Fair Haven, Vermont.

He was a graduate of Fair Haven High School and the University of Vermont. For 38 years, he held various positions with the General Electric Company in the information systems/management fields. Ron was a 60-year member of Eureka Lodge # 75, Free & Accepted Masons, of Fair Haven, Vermont. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Troy and the Albany Consistory, the Oriental Shriners of Shriners International, the Glens Falls Shrine Club and the Keystone Kops, participating in many parades. Member and past director of Troy Court, Royal Order of Jesters. He was a former member of the board of directors of the Gerald B.H. Solomon Freedom Foundation. He was a good friend and supporter of Past Congressman Solomon and as a result was able to attend many important events and view many important artifacts in Washington.

Ron was proud of his Welsh heritage and a member of the Poultney area St. Davis’s Society. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay and they celebrated 64 years of marriage together. Ron was happiest when spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him their “Taid.” He enjoyed traveling, cruising, planning trips and a week in Maine for 45 years with his family, as well as being an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis J. Williams, formerly of Fair Haven.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Joudry) Williams; daughter, Deborah W. (Paul J.) Pringle of Bear, Delaware, Rhonda J. (L. Stanley) Bowers of Redding, California; grandchildren, Ryan J. (Meghan) Pringle of Pennsylvania, Amanda K. Pringle of Delaware, Tamara (Travis) Shenk, Daniel (Rachelle) Bowers and Joseph (Brenna) Bowers of California; great-grandchildren, Andrew Williams Pringle of Pennsylvania, Alexander J. Shenk, Henry S. Shenk, Paisley M. Bowers, Brooklyn G. Bowers, Aubrey J. Bowers, Oliver L. Bowers, Charles J. Bowers and Kathleen R. Bowers of California and his cousins, John L. Williams of Sarasota, Florida, Dr. Judith K. Williams of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Norman E. Williams, Jr. of Fair Haven, Vermont; brother-in-law, Kermit Joudry of Athens, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Janet Sabo of Hudson Falls.

Calling hours are scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, followed by a Masonic service at 5 p.m.

Spring burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Fair Haven, Vermont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, # 100, Albany, NY 12205.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News