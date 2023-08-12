May 18, 1942—Aug. 7, 2023

John Robert Pryor was born on May 18, 1942, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY, to his parents Helen Garland and James Aloysius Pryor. John “Jacky Boy” Pryor was full of life until the day he passed away naturally, at home, on Aug. 7, 2023. Jack was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a friend, and a Veteran.

Jack worked for most of his career as a New York State Clerk in the Taxation Department. Jack had many diverse loves and interests in this world. He was a devoted Roman Catholic and member of Saint Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church.

He loved baseball and enjoyed taking his children to Shea Stadium to enjoy his favorite team. He loved Saint Patrick’s Day and would take his children out of school to attend the parade with them in New York City. He loved acting and music. As a teen, he was a proud member of his high school singing quartet “The Classmates” which had many hit songs and records in Brooklyn.

As a young man, he proudly worked in California behind the scenes of TV shows including “The Munster’s”. Throughout his life he was the life of the party, playing piano and singing for all who would listen or harmonize.

As he grew older, he became a part of the Schuylerville Community Theater and shared his love of music and acting with his children, who accompanied him on stage in various plays and performances. Jack also loved to laugh and tell dad jokes. He could often be found watching or quoting sitcoms such as Frasier, Monk, and Seinfeld.

There is nothing Jack loved more in this world than being a husband and father. Jack married the love of his life Cecelia P. Hall on May 20, 1972. Together, they raised their nine children. They were happily married for 43 years.

Jack’s last months of life were spent blessed by his children, his grandchildren, and his amazing caregiver and loved family friend, Ms. Rae.

Jack is predeceased by his wife, Cecelia, his son, Kevin, and his siblings: Agnes (husband, Steve) and James (wife, Noreen).

Jack is survived by and will be missed by so many people, including Jack’s brother, William (and wife Marge), their children, and grandchildren.

Jack’s children: Tommy Beurskin, Chris (wife Jeanette Ahern), Patty, Jim (fiance, Perrier Mackell), Susie (fiance, Isaac Robinson), Heather (husband, Don Jett); Tim, Colleen (husband, Aaron Simmons), and Michael (wife, Samantha Valentine). Jack was a very proud “Poppy” to 14 wonderful grandchildren whom he loved and enjoyed the privilege of watching them grow: Isabelle, Henry, Marcel, Gabriel, John, Brandon, Caeden, Vincent, Olivia, Alexander, Oliver, Jackie, Sabrina, and Brooklyn Cecelia.

A visitation will be held at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. His funeral Mass will follow at noon at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Greenwich, NY. Jack’s family will host a Celebration of Life and luncheon following his services.

Donations can be made in John Pryor’s name to The Human Fund.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.